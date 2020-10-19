 Skip to main content
Letter: Voting rights/voter intimidation
Everyone of us registered to vote have the right to vote freely without fear or intimidation. Do not for a moment think that the president's army of "poll watchers" will follow our States rules and not try and intimidate and deter people from voting. It does not matter how well they have been allegedly trained. If they follow the president's instructions, they will behave the same way that the poll watchers behaved in the Jim Crow South. To that end please stand up for your rights, tell them to leave you alone, record their activities, and immediately tell an election official about any irregularities you encounter or witness. For all of us long-term voters please be aware of our newer and possible nervous voters. Please assure them they have a right to vote without interference. Please let them know you will be a witness if they are intimidated in any way. While some may howl over the sentiments expressed in this letter, they have brought it upon themselves

James Robinett

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

