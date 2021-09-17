 Skip to main content
Letter: Voting rights
Whatever your thoughts are on voting, I would like you to consider a couple of things. As an individual who has had the privilege of working at multiple voting locations I believe I can speak with some firsthand knowledge.

The voting process is really quite simple, you go to the polls, show your ID, sign the voting rolls, you are given a and you vote your conscience. Should there be some concern regarding your voting eligibility (usually someone who hasn't returned their mail-in ballot) you will be given a provisional ballot to again vote your conscience. Never in my years of work in the polls have I ever seen anyone turned away because of who or what they are. Should you have transportation issues I know the various parties have people who will drive you to the polls.

People died to give us the right to vote, is it that hard to carve out one hour of your time once or possibly twice a year to exercise that right.

Kevin Acorn

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

