Letter: voting rights
One problem with blaming the current failure to amend the Voting Rights Act on Senators Sinema and Manchin is that it provides cover for the Republicans, who are unanimous in opposing the amendment, presumably to protect the Republican state legislatures that are enacting unnecessary and potentially harmful voting legislation, supposedly aimed at protecting elections against non-existent voter fraud. Republican senators did little to pass legislation while they were in the majority under Donald Trump, instead contenting themselves with passing a massive tax cut and filling the federal bench with staunch conservatives. We can expect total gridlock if Republicans take control of the Senate and House in the midterms.

Sean Bruner

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

