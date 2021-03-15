 Skip to main content
Letter: Voting Rights
Letter: Voting Rights

The Republican majority in the AZ legislature is leading the nation in pushing voter suppression bills. The legislators sponsoring and supporting those bills must hear from us.

Similarly, the Democratic majority in the US House passed a bill to ensure voting rights, election integrity and campaign finance reform. This bill will not pass the US Senate because Republicans will invoke the filibuster requiring 60 votes and will kill it. Kyrsten Sinema has said she will not vote to do away with the filibuster, an anti-democratic Senate rule that has been seriously abused recently. These reforms are supported by a majority of Americans. Sinema and Republicans must not stand in the way.

Pat Hammes

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

