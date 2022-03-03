Letter: VOTING RIGHTS

Our voting rights are in grave danger.
Some of our misguided elected officials that are only concerned for their
party, want to eliminate early voting, mail in ballots and other things that make it easier for us all to vote. People of the United States, no matter your party it is time to pass a law that says voting rights and procedure changes can only be made by the popular vote from the people. Since our elected officials no longer pay attention to what the people want, this power must be removed from their purview and put back to government by the people for the people.
Hal Brown
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.