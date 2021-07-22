 Skip to main content
Letter: Voting Rights
The Democratic Party always seems to overthink solutions to Republican nonsense, voting rights is a case in point. This issue has a simple solution, and is enshrined in our American culture, NCAA College Football. The SEC has been the most dominant college football conference for years, think Alabama, Georgia, or LSU. Each of these teams' rosters contain elite African American players, who provide entertainment to fans, fill stadiums to capacity, and generate millions of dollars to their state’s economy. Despite this, these football players' elected representatives, don’t want them or their families to vote! So, it is up to them to leave home and play in a state that loves football, and liberty. Think California, Maryland, Washington, or New York. It would only take one coordinated SEC walkout by African American players chanting “If I can’t vote here, I won't play here” to put a swift end to this Republican nonsense.

Edward Heller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

