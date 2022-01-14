Letter: voting rights

Dear editor,
The freedom to vote is under attack by extremist state lawmakers across the country who want to put up deliberate barriers to make it harder to vote -- especially for people of color.
Congress must act now to implement national standards for federal elections. The Freedom to Vote Act would protect our right to vote, end partisan gerrymandering, counter undemocratic and dangerous election sabotage efforts, and help to eliminate the undue influence of dark money in our elections.
The filibuster has stopped the beginning of debate from happening on the Freedom to Vote Act. Without the chance to debate, important issues such as this are stalled for partisan politics. Senators Kelly and Sinema must do everything they can to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, including fixing the filibuster, to realize the promise of democracy for all.
Eve Shapiro
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.