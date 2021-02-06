Letter: Voting Scares Republicans

Faced with the loss of a presidential election and loss of the Senate, republicans have chosen, not to make their policies more attractive to the majority, but to disenfranchise the majority instead. So we have Shawna Bolick trying very hard to make it easier for the state legislature to simply throw out the will of the people and replace it with the will of a small group of legislators. Today's republicans are clearly very afraid of democracy.
Marian Weaver
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.