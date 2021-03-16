Letter: Voting should be easier, not harder.

The more Americans that vote, the more effective and secure our democracy will be. Today, however, there is an organized effort to restrict voting in every way imaginable. There are currently over 250 laws being proposed in 25 states to make voting more difficult by denying or limiting mail in voting, limiting early voting, limiting voting on weekends, making voter registration more arduous and limiting polling locations, hours and mail drop boxes. The net effect is to make the process so arduous and time consuming that people who lack transportation, can’t afford child care, do shift work and/or work multiple jobs don’t have the time or ability to vote. If passed, these laws will usher in the greatest restrictions in voting access since the late 1800s. If we want to preserve our fragile democracy, we need to make it easier, not harder, for every American to vote.
Ron Andrea
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.