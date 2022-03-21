Letter: voting

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it" is attributed to Bert Lance former Director of the Office of Management and Budget during President Jimmy Carter. That should apply to the electoral process in many states. However, several states are enacting laws and election officials to prevent voter fraud. These proposals, and in some cases already laws, affect how voting takes place, i.e., eliminating mail-in-voting, early voting, reducing the number of polling places, eliminating drop boxes, making voting only one day, proposals concerning the make-up of voting officials and the list goes on. Why? Because all of the changes reduce the number of voters. All of the proposals come from Republican law makers, most of which justify their proposals on "possible fraud", not actual verified fraud. Is it because more voters/votes are for Democrats and fewer for Republicans? I believe so. What the Republicans don't realize is that all of these proposals affect Republican voters too. They are like a circular firing squad.
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.