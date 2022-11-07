Letter: voting

Are you thinking of voting for extreme Republican candidates in this election? Maybe you should reconsider. That is, if you want to retain your constitutional rights. MAGA candidates such as Mark Finchem and Kari Lake have said they would attempt to overturn an election if it did not go their way. This is the heart of the matter.
In order to save America as we know it, people are going to have to make a big decision: vote for a Democrat or lose your country. It's the patriotic choice.
kathleen Dubbs
West side
