 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: voting

  • Comments

Are you thinking of voting for extreme Republican candidates in this election? Maybe you should reconsider. That is, if you want to retain your constitutional rights. MAGA candidates such as Mark Finchem and Kari Lake have said they would attempt to overturn an election if it did not go their way. This is the heart of the matter.

In order to save America as we know it, people are going to have to make a big decision: vote for a Democrat or lose your country. It's the patriotic choice.

kathleen Dubbs

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News