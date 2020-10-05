Letter: Voting

I have received mailed, conflicting information about voting in the November 3 election. Arizona has its own election laws. Two reliable sources of information for southern Arizonans are the Arizona Secretary of State (azsos.gov/elections) and the Pima County Recorder (recorder@pima.gov). To register to vote by the October 5 deadline, go to Arizona.Vote
I have voted by mail for many years; it is safe, secure, and I can follow the arrival of my ballot at the Recorder's office by visiting the Recorder's website.
I have begun researching issues now so I can return my ballot immediately after I vote. The Secretary of State's voter information pamphlet arrived via mail. Visit AZCleanelections.gov to learn more. Review judges up for retention by visiting AZ Commission on Judicial Performance Review on line. Many recorded candidate forums are on the web.
Please vote! If you want to go to the polls, refer to the County Recorder's website for details on polling places and their hours.
Carol W. West
Northeast side
