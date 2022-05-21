Letter: Voting

Many years ago my father taught me a valuable lesson. When I asked him how he could vote for both Barry Goldwater and Mo Udall he said "I vote for people of character"! The problem today is many people vote for the letter next to the candidates name rather than the character of the individual. If you can only vote for some one with a D next their name or only vote for someone with an R next their name, you're what's wrong with this country. You are why we get wingnuts in office. If you wouldn't let a man date your daughter, why would you vote to have him president? If someone was at the January 6th insurrection, or If a candidate is a white supremacist why would you vote for them? This is why we have so many nut cases in office nationally and especially in the state of Arizona. Vote for people of character and if you think one party has them all, you are the problem.