The editorial citing statistics about Arizona's school voucher system reveals the true intention of our Republican legislators: create a dual system of elite schools for wealthy citizens and over-crowded, under-resourced schools for poorer students.

School vouchers are touted as a means for low-income students and those in failing schools to access higher quality private schools. Yet, only 3.5% of Arizona's voucher applicants came from failing schools. 80% DID NOT ATTEND A PUBLIC SCHOOL in the previous year. Vouchers are clearly subsidizing students who can already afford private school.

The modern school voucher system had its origin in Virginia in the 1950s. To avoid integrating schools, the Legislature closed its public schools and granted public education funds to individuals. All-white “segregation academies” quickly sprang up.

This system was dismantled in the 1960s, but the intent for “separate but UN-equal schools” lives on in our Republican legislatures.

Bruce Hilpert

North side