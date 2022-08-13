Letter: VP Biden met 14 times in WH with Hunter's business associates

New information has revealed that then VP Biden met 14 times in the White House with business partners of his son Hunter. They included businessmen from the U.S., Mexico, Ukraine, China, and Kazakhstan. One email from Hunter's infamous lap top showed him in 2016 writing to business associate Mexican millionaire Miguel Magani, "I have brought every single person you have ever asked me to bring to the F'ing White House and the Vice President’s house and the inauguration and then you go completely silent,” Another business associate Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, reportedly met with Biden and Hunter in the White House. All of this contradicts Biden's repeated assertions that he knew nothing of Hunter's business activities or met with any of his business partners. Hunter allegedly received millions in wire transfers from shady characters from foreign countries. He allegedly purchased a firearm, declaring falsely on the ATF form 4473 that he was not a substance abuser. If Hunter's last name was Trump, he would have been indicted already.