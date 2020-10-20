 Skip to main content
Letter: VP Debate Shows Pence's Disregard for Human Life
For almost four years, Trump and his administration have made it clear how they feel about reproductive health and rights. During the VP debate, Pence was unapologetically anti-abortion. Harris said this: “I will always fight for a woman’s right to make a decision over her own body. It should be her decision, not that of Donald Trump or Mike Pence.” 

When it comes to upholding reproductive freedom around the world, Pence and Harris couldn’t be more different:

Pence upholds Trump’s expanded Global Gag Rule, which bans health care providers that receive U.S. aid from even discussing abortion, and the Helms Amendment, which bans U.S. foreign aid for abortion. Up to 31,000 women and girls die every year from complications from unsafe abortion.

Harris, on the other hand, believes that everyone deserves access to safe, affordable, and comprehensive reproductive health care.

I’ll be voting for reproductive freedom worldwide.

Leigh Moyer

Downtown

