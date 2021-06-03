 Skip to main content
Letter: VP Harris shakes S. Korea leader's hand then wipes it off
Letter: VP Harris shakes S. Korea leader's hand then wipes it off

Last Friday, VP Kamala Harris received S. Korea's President Moon-Jae at the White House. They shook hands and immediately afterwards, Harris was seen wiping her hand off on her jacket. What signal does this relay to the public? The day before, she and Biden held a ceremony in the White House wherein he signed a hate crimes bill related to Asians. The next day, she shakes hands with an Asian leader and wipes her hand off like it was contaminated. Further reinforcing the beliefs of the ignorant people who are committing Asian hate crimes. Harris is obviously not ready for prime time and was a poor VP choice. Why is it is ok to refer to Covid variants as "India", "UK", "South Africa", "Brazil", etc., but we cannot say the "China" virus? Saying the latter is supposed to be racist, but not the others. Why? In reference to the Asian hate crimes bill, I hope the USDOJ federally prosecutes ALL committing such crimes, including whites, blacks and Latinos.

Teresa McDonald

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

