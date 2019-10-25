A 1997 political comedy begins with a riddle:
Why does a dog wag its tail?
Because the dog is smarter than its tail.
If the tail were smarter would it wag the dog?
In the movie, a sex scandal threatens a president's re-election. To divert attention, an elaborate scheme is concocted: start a phony war with a little country, complete with faked war footage and a heroic rescued soldier - wrapped in patriotic songs. The White House team (the Tail), succeeds in selling the hoax to a gullible media and electorate (the Dog). The scandal fades away and the president is re-elected.
Fast forward: the president is threatened by a constitutional crisis. In panic mode, his sycophants search for a diversion. Attacking critics isn't working. Aha - issue an executive order withdrawing from an existing conflict. Who could object?
No way, I'm thinking, is the tail smarter than the dog in the real world, but I asked a trusted friend what she thought. She answered with an enthusiastic Woof! Woof!
James Merry
SaddleBrooke
