I recently walked the strike line with my son, Joe, who is a screen writer in LA and that was on one of the signs. Writers are fighting because of this and because of the issue with unregulated AI. We used to have gas station attendants, more grocery store checkers, bank tellers not ATMs. The writers are striking to decrease corporate greed and decrease workers being replaced by AI and machines. They are striking for our future and taking the hit for all of us.

We need to stand up to the corporations like they are doing. This will help prevent more unemployment, more low wages. One way is by cancelling our Netflix subscriptions. They are refusing to come to the table and negotiate for fair contracts for the writers and appropriate regulation of AI. Please call them and cancel your subscription. Tell them you will re-subscribe when the agree to come to the table and agree to negotiate with the writers.