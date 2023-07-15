Americans have watched with fascination as the recent drama played out between the Russian government/military and the Wagner Group headed by Mr. Prigozhin. Perhaps this conflict was inevitable given the authority and power conferred on Wagner to carry out military operations on behalf of but independent of the Russian military. It brings to mind the private contractor, Blackwater, to which the U.S. military outsourced a number of military functions during the Iraq war. Blackwater too was paid billions of dollars and allowed considerable independence from the usual military chain of command. Both situations resulted in an over dependence on the contractors by the military, friction with the uniformed services and reported abusive practices against civilian non-combatants. Furthermore, the use of contractors in both cases likely enabled the governments involved to engage in military commitments that may not have otherwise been politically possible.