Letter: Wait times an issue for Canadian Health Care

The author cites a paper from the Fraser Institute of Canada, a right-wing Conservative and Libertarian think tank which in the past was against anti-smoking laws, was heavily supported by money from tobacco companies, and also funded by the Koch brothers to the tune of 1 million dollars. Hardly an unbiased view of health care in Canada or anywhere else. Canadians with urgent medical conditions, not elective conditions, do not wait any longer for MRIs or medical care in Hospitals or by Specialists than those in the US. Perhaps the author should look at a report by U.S. News and World Report, an unbiased and well-respected organization, which ranked the 10 best healthcare countries in the world as of January 2020. #1 Canada, #2 Denmark, #3 Sweden, #4 Norway, #5 Germany, #6 UK, #7 Japan, #8, Australia, #9 Netherlands, and #10 Switzerland. The US is not in the top 10 and more importantly, 8 of the 10 countries listed have Universal Health Care.
Zachary Shnek, Ph.D.
Northwest side
