Re: EPA awards $177 million to environmental justice groups

According to EPA administrator, Michael Regan, we taxpayers have authorized one Bureaucracy Protection Agency to invest $177 million to create 17 centers to assist Bureaucratically Protection Justice Organizations in writing grants to navigate the ‘barriers’ to ‘crucial Federal resources’ needed to address our environmental protection solutions!

Can we assume these technical support centers will be built in a rammed earth method, run on wind generated computers and solar power lighting, with Child Care for the Federally trained staff and compost bins near the cafeterias?

What can go wrong?

Sharon irish

Green Valley