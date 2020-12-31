 Skip to main content
Letter: Wait, what?
In battleground states, Republicans won re-election even though Trump lost. Now, in a Kafkaesque twist, some of those very same "Republicans" are demanding that the election results for Trump be re-examined for fraud or deception. I am hoping that when the next election is held, the electorate will remember these sycophantic minions who are perpetrating this fraudulent attack on an election that they themselves won! Those individuals, RINOs all, do not possess the reasoning power necessary to lead a pedestrian parade let alone direct a government office. Rampant conspiracy theories are not a program for successfully moving our country forward into the future. Hopefully, The Lincoln Project will target them for removal from office so that they won't be able to perpetrate THEIR fraud again the next time.

rick cohn

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

