Letter: Waiting in line

Will 2020 be remembered as the Year of Waiting?
We waited to get tested for COVID-19. We waited to get vaccinated, to vote, to be buried. We waited for food, water, toilet paper...we are still waiting.
Will 2020 be the year noted for the deaths of innocent minority people and the half-million COVID fatalities?
2020 will be the year of chaos in politics. A twice impeached president. Mob rule in Washington, D.C.
It could also be remembered as an almost apocalyptic weather year. Bitter cold. Scorching heat. Floods, earthquakes, volcanoes, tornadoes, hurricanes.
2020 was the year we learned to do without, to be alone, to be isolated. We learned to live with virtual schooling, working, and worshiping. We became pioneers in a not so brave new world.
We lost old friends and made new ones, and discovered new heroes.
What will you remember about 2020?
Valerie Golembiewski
Southeast side
