Letter: WAKE UP - IT'S HAPPENING ON OUR SOIL

Imagine two men in camouflage uniforms with no identification grabbing you then forcing you into an unmarked van. Taken to a place you don't recognize, they lock you in a jail. Fortunately, you think to ask for an attorney when they begin questioning you. As hoped, you are set free. But in disbelief, you are freed from a federal building with no explanation as to 'why' this happened to you. This would scare almost anyone...but would it turn to anger once you knew this was Trump’s executive order to keep his promise, “I will dominate demonstrators.” Trump used US federal officers against people living in Portland, Oregon... in the United States of America. This was not a tyrannous act that happened abroad...this happened here, on our soil. We all need to wake up! The only way to stop this insanity is with our votes.
CATHEY LANGIONE
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
