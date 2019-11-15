I don’t care whether you are Liberal or Conservative, the greatest scam in American history is taking place today and it should scare the hell out of all of us.
A person is being accused and tried in the public without a chance to confront the accuser or other witness’s that are relevant to the investigation.
The person running this investigation is not even head of the committee that should be investigation this scam. The committee that is responsible for this investigation is the Judiciary committee not the Intel committee.
Imagine yourself being tried in a court and not being able to defend yourself.
Wake up America, if we are going to do this let’s do it fairly as the American Justice system requires. Stop this scam now.
Charles Willis
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.