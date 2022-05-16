Letter: Wake Up America

Wake up, America. The protections you depended on from the fourteenth amendment no longer exist, and now the federal government can no longer protect those rights. The supreme court overturning Roe v Wade affects more than the right to choose – it allows states to decide to remove the rights granted to citizens for decades. Now many states will deny the right to birth control, the right to marry regardless of your race or gender, the right to education for immigrant children, and gay marriages. The reason for this change? Justice Alito states, “such a right is not “deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition.” thus not protected by the fourteenth amendment. This statement changes everything for our future protection. Write your members of Congress, be active on Twitter or snap chat, run for office, and vote! My fellow Americans, you must fight for democracy and your freedom.