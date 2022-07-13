Letter: WAKE UP AMERICA

I look around today and feel a deep sense of sadness. What has happened to our great America? Mental illness is ramport as the news proves. Our country is in shambles. An emotional war has ravished our country. Yet we think we have a right to decide the fate of a little egg that cannot speak.

If those little eggs could talk, would they chose being a part of this world? We are deciding their fate yet we cannot love our neighbor!

We do not take good care of each other as it is. Mass shootings, child abuse, spousal abuse, elderly abuse, drug abuse is proof of this. FIGHTING, FIGHTING, FIGHTING!

Who are we to decide one's fate when we don't take care of ourselves or our "loved" ones. We travel a heartbreaking road.

I GRIEVE FOR MY COUNTRY!

Pamela Fauxbel

Green Valley