Letter: Wake Up Arizona!

I am a registered Independent. I vote for policies and individuals, not party.

This year is different. I will not vote Republican. The MAGA Republicans have destroyed the party. I will not vote for candidates who believe in “The Big Lie” or for those who think that the attack on the Capital was just a peaceful demonstration. Or for those who excuse Donald Trump for stealing important documents.

What has our country come to? It’s embarrassing. How do we explain that to our kids?

The high inflation and gas prices should not be blamed on President Biden. Blame Putin, if anyone. America actually has a lower inflation rate and lower gas prices than most of the world.

This year, do your research and vote your conscience.

Dan Gaul

East side