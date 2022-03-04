Letter: Wake Up NATO Countries

Kids know the bullies. Parents know a broken nose will stop them. Why don't NATO's leaders know it? Why wait for Russia (and Belarus) to kill and take; Putin is an historical bully? Why allow a few words in NATO's charter excuse NATO's insufficient response to date? Has Putin's energy-supply and other threats are as egregious as tanks and bombs! Why wait for Putin to invade Baltic countries, after a certain denial while his army prepares? Why allow untold Ukraine citizens die first, and leave Putin and NATO nations closer? No need for American troops yet; what happens for US troops when NATO is directly attacked. NATO jets could destroy Russia's armor/vehicle movements today; Ukraine soldiers would certainly prevail then. I am ashamed NATO and my country is run by fools, like Neville Chamberlain pre-WWII! NATO's excuses and Russian lies are producing no distinction for Ukraine!!
John Lepley
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.