Letter: Wake Up

Pity the “woke” folk for they are deprecated, disparaged and misunderstood. They are a favorite target of Ron DeSantis and the MAGA horde. Letters to the editor have accused them of attempting to infuse school curricula with CRT and even introducing “woke policies into military training.” Recently resigned British Home Secretary Sue Braverman, stated that “travel disruptions caused by trade union strikes were to be blamed on left-wing, tofu-eating wokerati."