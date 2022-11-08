 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Wake Up

Pity the “woke” folk for they are deprecated, disparaged and misunderstood. They are a favorite target of Ron DeSantis and the MAGA horde. Letters to the editor have accused them of attempting to infuse school curricula with CRT and even introducing “woke policies into military training.” Recently resigned British Home Secretary Sue Braverman, stated that “travel disruptions caused by trade union strikes were to be blamed on left-wing, tofu-eating wokerati."

For the lexicographically challenged, Merriam Webster defines “woke” as being “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues, especially issues of racial and social justice.” The Cambridge Dictionary describes “woke” as meaning “alert to racial prejudice and discrimination.”

All things considered, color me “WOKE>”

James McIntosh

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

