Letter: Wakeup! WW3 started years ago.
I was stationed six years in Europe sitting nuclear alert in various place to nuke Eastern Europe and Russia..You knew if you launched, you would have no base, family or friends surviving the enviable retaliation. To help insure no flights might be mistaken for an attack, a buffer zone was established. You could enter if authorized.

With the Ukrainians, we should establish a no fly shield over Ukrainian escape routes. The talk of making matters worse if we do is plain stupid. Putin will only do what he wants to do. He has been at this ever since he came into power.

We have spent untold billions for aircraft carriers, warships, aircraft and training for this more or less since 1945. Our carriers should be in flight range of Ukraine. Let's have a practice run and level one of Putin's billion dollar palaces.

William Hewe

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

