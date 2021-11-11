Letter: Walk it, talk it, wear it!

How long will it take for Congressional action to remove Paul Gosar, (R) from his office? Not only is he a public nuisance by his refusal to wear a mask but the words coming out of his mouth (which are mostly unintelligible) are a danger because of his threat of violence against fellow members of Congress. He is a devout practitioner, as is Trump, of stochastic terrorism, speaking long a loud to reach the most vulnerable who are immersed in their own “bubble” of doublespeak. Are people waiting around writing and proofing their press releases about “thoughts and prayers” after he sparks the next spasm of violence somewhere in the country or in Washington, D.C.? Is Kevin McCarthy ever going to step in and show how the GOP is the party of self-responsibility and obeyers of the nation’s laws? I think not! This is their “platform” for the country.
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.