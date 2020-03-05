Letter: Wall is a scam

It's no surprise that a lawless president would ignore federal law and the Tohono O’odham Nation before blading sacred lands.
It’s no surprise that saguaro's are bulldozed, cottonwoods cut down, groundwater threatened and migration patterns disrupted.
No one is shocked when the president plunders funds from the military budget to build his wall.
It’s business-as-usual when Trump pressures the military to give a $400 million contract to a CEO who lobbied for the job on Fox News and a steel company that donated $1.7 million to a pro-Trump super PAC.
Trump’s monument to fear is just another example of the chaos and corruption that infests this administration. Instead of the comprehensive and humane immigration policy this nation so sorely needs, Trump has saddled taxpayers with medieval technology that failed in a 30 mph wind. Arizonans are onto this scam, and will vote blue in November.
Alison Jones, Chair, Pima County Democratic Party
Midtown
