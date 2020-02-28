Letter: Wall would protect from coronavirus
If the 'wall' had been completed 3-years ago, we in southern Arizona would be much safer from the possible coronavirus pandemic.

Our porous border will obviously permit an infected border crosser access to our local population without having been screened.

Although I have not heard about a population south of our border being infected as of now, this does not surprise me because of Mexico's lack of proactive health programs.

Ron Swager

Northeast side

