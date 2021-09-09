 Skip to main content
Letter: Wanna Be Terrorists
Letter: Wanna Be Terrorists

Attacking and hitting teacher's and threatening Principles I elementary schools!! Terrorists showing up at Schools and they have no children attending that school or not having any children at all!!! My Sister and many relative's are Teacher's here in Tucson and Phoenix. What has happened in our country? Ever since 2016 the attitude towards Education has changed!! The Right, claim Teacher's are indoctrinating!! What lies!! It's the Parents of these children are doing the indoctrinating!!! I know if someone touches my Sister or relative's wrong will be Righted!! There' no sneed to terrorize innocent people!! Go to the school board meetings act like civilized adults and abided by the rules! We do have Laws for Board meetings!! It's your right to express your options!! Threatening is not the way to go!! I am a 60 percent disabled Vietnam vet that Will protect my sister and others!! There is no need for violence or threat's! Talk and negotiate.

David E Leon

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

