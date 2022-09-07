Letter: Want to buy a Senator?

Evidently Sinema's for sale. That is if you have the big money equity and hedge fund managers have. They have contributed significantly to Sinema. She's received money from more than 50 billionaires, all but one from outside Arizona. They managed to get her to refuse to vote for the Inflation Reduction Act unless the carried interest loophole was maintained. That wonderful tax loophole allows hedge fund managers to have lower tax rates than some teachers. The carried interest loophole, according to Newsweek: "serves no public purpose, creates no jobs, and adds pointlessly to both the deficit and ordinary Americans' justifiable sense that the wealthy make up their own rules to hoover up as much loot as possible".