Letter: Wants are not needs

Get real. Human beings need air, water, food and shelter, without which they will die. Nobody dies from lack of a haircut, or a tattoo, or entertainment. The economy does not consist of the stock market, the unemployment rate, or the public pronouncements of government, local, state, or federal. The economy is the sum of all transactions: people buying things like food, clothing, energy and toys. If people cannot go buy things without catching a deadly disease, they will not go. We have food and goods delivery, and people who will deliver them, so all a person needs is the cash on which to live and shelter until the disease is defeated by vaccines and treatments. All any closed business needs to survive is cash to pay their fixed costs. If their unemployed workers are getting government cash, businesses do not need to meet payrolls. The Federal government can borrow all the cash needed, pay people and businesses directly, and repay it over 50 years. What we lack is leadership!
David Vernon
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
