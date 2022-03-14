 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: War in Ukraine
The very least that I will do for our Ukrainian sisters and brothers is to drive less and not complain about four, five or like in California seven dollars for a gallon of gasoline. Applauding the University of Arizona, ASU, and NAU to divest of Russian holdings is positive. So should all who have the ability to divest their personal portfolios invested in Russian assets and companies. I too vow to utilize and frequent those companies who have pulled out of Russia, including Starbucks, McDonalds, Pepsi and Coca-Cola. I understand our administration's position not to escalate this unjust aggression by active military involvement but I also implore leadership to do all possible to bring more economic rain down on Putin and to partner with the international community in condemnation of Russia and provide bountiful humanitarian aid for Ukraine. So sad, so unjust, so heartbreaking. My prayers are with them.

John (Jay) Van Echo

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

