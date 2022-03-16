Letter: war in Ukraine

Several letters have debated the hypocrisy of America’s reaction to the invasion of Ukraine. Surprisingly, none mentioned our own invasion of a sovereign nation on a trumped up pretext. Iraq was under the protection of the United Nations, but that didn’t stop George Bush from grinding it under his heel.
I am in sympathy with the Ukrainian people; I also suffered with the Iraquis. But I don’t claim the moral high ground. To paraphrase Jesus: Let he who is without hypocrisy cast the first stone.
All I ask is that the next time a president wants to invade a sovereign nation, the American people rise up and demand a good reason.
walter mann
Marana
