Letter: war in Ukraine
Several letters have debated the hypocrisy of America’s reaction to the invasion of Ukraine. Surprisingly, none mentioned our own invasion of a sovereign nation on a trumped up pretext. Iraq was under the protection of the United Nations, but that didn’t stop George Bush from grinding it under his heel.

I am in sympathy with the Ukrainian people; I also suffered with the Iraquis. But I don’t claim the moral high ground. To paraphrase Jesus: Let he who is without hypocrisy cast the first stone.

All I ask is that the next time a president wants to invade a sovereign nation, the American people rise up and demand a good reason.

walter mann

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

