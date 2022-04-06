 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: War in Ukraine

The inhumane, unjustified attack on the people of Ukraine by Russia under Vladimir Putin is almost unbelievable in the 21st century. Who could imagine that a major world power would make an unprovoked attack on another nation, lie to its citizens and the world about non-existent provocation, and then launch an attack that brutally kills thousands of innocents people and destroys the country's infrastructure?

Oh, that's right. I guess the Iraqis could believe this.

Bruce Hilpert

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

