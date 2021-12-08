Letter: War on Drugs

The root cause of the appalling situation at our southern border is our 50-year “War on Drugs”. We have been trying to solve a public health crisis (drug addiction) with the criminal justice system. It does not work and never will. Prohibition was a similar failure and was repealed after 13 years.
US demand pulls narcotics north of the border. Money and guns flow south. Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador are now narco states where the cartels have more money and firepower than the governments. The cartels terrorize people, causing them to seek asylum in the US.
A smarter solution would be to focus on treatment and rehabilitation. This would decrease the demand for narcotics and diminish the revenue of the cartels. Will we ever wise up?
Gary Thacker
Midtown
