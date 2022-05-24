 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: War on rights

The Constitution is a magnificent document. It outlines the limits and powers of an orderly government; the preamble stipulates the right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Inherent in these building blocks of our republic is the premise that a person's rights shall not be abridged unless the government has a bona fide reason for doing so.

Trumpers want to ban abortion, but there is no good reason for depriving women of the right to control their own reproductive health. In fact, there’s good reason to help poor women avoid unwanted pregnancies. More unwanted children means more crime and more people on welfare.

Trumpers have a warped idea of what makes us great. Pray that they do not succeed in the war for the soul of America.

Robert Mann

Northwest side

