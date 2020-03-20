Letter: War President indeed
View Comments

Letter: War President indeed

The president just proclaimed he is a "war president". I fully agree. His war on science, the environment, on women and public education gives truth to that statement. How will his leadership be during this war on a very dangerous virus? Things got off to a very slow start, starting with saying it was a Democratic hoax and then an inexcusable lag in testing which still continues. He's repeatedly calling it the "Chinese virus'.......... typical of his blame game and attributing bad things to non-white races or ethnic groups. We shall see how our "war president" handles this global crisis. Interesting to note: socialism is bad when it benefits the people; good when big companies need bailed out (corporate socialism).

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: One Woman in White

A man at a crowded meeting stared and scowled at me. There could be many reasons for his disapproval. I like to think it was my white attire a…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News