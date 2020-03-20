Letter: War President indeed

The president just proclaimed he is a "war president". I fully agree. His war on science, the environment, on women and public education gives truth to that statement. How will his leadership be during this war on a very dangerous virus? Things got off to a very slow start, starting with saying it was a Democratic hoax and then an inexcusable lag in testing which still continues. He's repeatedly calling it the "Chinese virus'.......... typical of his blame game and attributing bad things to non-white races or ethnic groups. We shall see how our "war president" handles this global crisis. Interesting to note: socialism is bad when it benefits the people; good when big companies need bailed out (corporate socialism).
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.