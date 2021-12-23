 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
Letter: War...What is it Good For
View Comments

Letter: War...What is it Good For

  • Comments

Re: the Dec. 19 article "Finding peace through strength."

A December 19 Star Editorial touts the value of military might in resolving international conflicts. The author cites the aggression of Reagan, Bush 41, and even Trump as examples of this. However, he conveniently leaves out the Vietnam War where endless military expansion cost hundreds of thousands of lives and massive cases of PTSD and drug addiction to accomplish nothing and Bush 43's invasion of Iraq which has opened up a hornet's nest of violence in the Middle East. I could go on with historic tragedies like our own Civil War, Hiroshima, and the extermination of indigenous people. Before we start celebrating war as solution of conflict, we need to look at all of history, not just bone pick a couple of examples.

Craig Wunderlich

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: lying

for far too long now Americans have accepted lying as a way of being. Trumpism is a lie, it is an existence which lives on lies. People go to …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News