Letter: War...What is it Good For

Re: the Dec. 19 article "Finding peace through strength."
A December 19 Star Editorial touts the value of military might in resolving international conflicts. The author cites the aggression of Reagan, Bush 41, and even Trump as examples of this. However, he conveniently leaves out the Vietnam War where endless military expansion cost hundreds of thousands of lives and massive cases of PTSD and drug addiction to accomplish nothing and Bush 43's invasion of Iraq which has opened up a hornet's nest of violence in the Middle East. I could go on with historic tragedies like our own Civil War, Hiroshima, and the extermination of indigenous people. Before we start celebrating war as solution of conflict, we need to look at all of history, not just bone pick a couple of examples.
Craig Wunderlich
West side
