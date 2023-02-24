Once again I see someone espousing doom and gloom about the warming trend ending it all. Just checking how good we are at fixing problems. Last month California had violent rainstorms which no one could slow down. Why can't we turn off the rain or turn it on for parched areas. Why can't we suck tornados back into the sky before they cause havoc. How about the Florida hurricane, why wouldn't we turn the winds back out into the ocean. The earthquake in Turkey has killed hundreds of thousands. How about stopping that or at least learning of it in advance. I would be concerned until I recall that ice ages have plagued our planet forever and stop only when Mother Nature warms it up to melt them. No people around to accelerate that process. Let's be honest, we can't solve any of these problems and the gradual warming will undoubtedly be the same. Learn to live with it.