Letter: Warming and warning -- vote your values
Anyone who has spent this summer in Tucson and still doesn't accept climate change is seriously out of touch with reality.

Just a reminder to some in power who tend to be impulsive: nuclear winter is not an acceptable antidote to global warming; pandemics are not useful remedies to overpopulation; "across the aisle" is easier than "across the 30-foot vanity anachronism destroying ecosystems (and 40 laws)”; and systemic violence, especially by those in uniform, breeds violence breeds etc.

As Episcopal Bishop Armando Guerra told me in Guatemala in 1997, after 36 years of armed conflict and a “peace” that has not resolved structural and racial inequities at least as profound as ours: "We will not have peace until we change from a culture of violence to a culture of peace."

Add an affirmation from African-American poet Lucille Clifton --

"You are not / your brother's keeper / you are / your brother."

Ila Abernathy

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

