Letter: Warmonger Trump

Trump's assassination of Iran's Soleimani can only be viewed as an attempt to divert attention from his domestic troubles by warmongering. He hides behind indefensible and dubious claims of Iranian malicious intent that fly in the face of the insights of middle east expert observers.
As is his wont Trump cites questionable intelligence to justify his attack. Knowledgeable observers differ in that interpretation! The fallout of this US ordered killing in this volatile region that was actually beginning to exhibit a degree of restraint and abetment remains to be seen in the long term. But we've already seen the repudiation of existing nuclear weapon agreements. Bad news for the world! But to Trump he is the world. Damn the rest of the globe.
Facing mounting domestic issues and groping for a second term facilitating this diversion and potential war probably looks like a choice route.
Thanks for the unnecessary conflict Don
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.