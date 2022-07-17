Letter: Warning to all Americans

The Texas Republican platform for 2022 is an evil example of the far right. These people’s idea of “freedom of religion” is that they should have the “right” to force their beliefs on the rest of us. The 5000 candidates voted:

1. Joe Biden is “acting leader” because he wasn’t legally elected. Comment: Biden was legitimately elected. Mail in voting is the safest way to vote. Why are they believing trump’s lies?

2. Homosexuality is “an abnormal lifestyle choice” made by “adults”. Comment: people in the LBGTQ community are born that way.

3. No abortions whatsoever. Comment: these people do not understand why women seek abortions.

4. No gun control at all. Comment: misinterpretation of the Second Amendment.

5. Texas has the right to secede from the union. Comment: the last time they did this it didn’t work out good for them.

6. All official documents must adhere to “biological gender” assigned at birth. Comment: Why?

Flora Frederick

Midtown