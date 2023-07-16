Re: June 12 letter, “Upending society over transgenders”

I want to assure the writer that she has nothing to fear from transgender folks.

Sure, maybe they’re different from how we expect people to be. But life is forever sending us little surprises that upset our preconceptions of reality.

We’ll get over this one as surely as we got over the Beatles and their long hair.

I believe we show reverence to God by cultivating an attitude of trust in the Creation. Remember, these are real people we’re talking about.

The Tao-Te Ching councils us that “the desire to be right must give way to openness and receptivity to what is.”

Closer to America’s spiritual home: Saint Paul said that in Jesus, there is no longer. . . male or female, though he may have been too woke for our current society.

Greg Lewis

Midtown